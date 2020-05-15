NORTH BEND — Though it hasn’t been able to practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Bend High School boys bowling team is still on track to compete in the national high school tournament in Ohio.
The group, including Angel Espat, Chase Taylor, Keegan Jelinek, Konner Jelinek, Jake Newsum and Kian Pryor is fundraising for the trip to the tournament, which has been delayed from June 25 to July 28.
But the biggest fundraiser, a raffle of a trip to Mexico including $1,000 traveling money, has been slowed by the inability for the bowlers to get out and sell the raffle tickets, coach Rod Duryee said.
The team was invited to the tournament after finishing second at the state tournament and setting a state record with 742 pins the first three games of the state event, Duryee said.
The team is selling 600 tickets for the Mexico trip, at a cost of $20 per ticket. The trip is valid until January. If the winner doesn’t want to take the trip because of health concerns, they still will receive the spending money, Duryee said.
The team needs to sell the tickets by July 1 to have the money in time to pay for its trip to Ohio. The drawing will be held that day.
Tickets are on sale at North Bend Lanes, which has its restaurant open. People also can contact Duryee by text at 541-808-1217, leaving a contact number. Duryee will have one of the bowlers get in touch with people who text him.
The team is grateful for all the community support.
“We want to thank all of our supporters for their help,” Duryee said.
Meanwhile, the team is waiting to get back onto the lanes to practice.
All the team members have masks and Duryee said they also have a plan as soon as the governor allows people to start bowling again, including using every other lane to practice social distancing and will wipe down all the equipment that is used, Duryee said.