Bandon Crossings raised $1,840 for area food pantries during its annual New Year’s Day Shamble tournament.
The event drew 31 two-person teams, competing in the shamble format, and beat last year’s total of just over $1,400.
The winning team was the mother-son combination of Marie and Peyton Simonds, who had a net score of 54. Second place went to Tamara and Tim Beckley with a 55.5 and third was the father-son combo of Jeff and Jackson Simonds, who had a 57.5. Donald Conn and Phil Bennett were fourth at 59 and there was a three-way tie for fifth at 59.5, including the teams of Gerry Snyder and Kobe Lockwood, Rick Fisher and Randy Cotton, and Bryan Church and Kent Harper.