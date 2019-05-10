Harvey Myers had a big week in Reedsport, celebrating his birthday by shooting his age a day later at Forest Hills Country Club.
Myers, a longtime member of the club, turned 83 on Wednesday.
During the weekly men’s day competition on Thursday, he beat his new age by a stroke, shooting an 82.
Four Man Scramble
Forest Hills Country Club will host the annual Four Man Scramble on Saturday, June 15.
The popular event starts with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and is for teams of four golfers. It traditionally kicks off the summer season at Forest Hills.
The fee is $300 per team and payouts will go to the teams with the top gross and net scores. In addition, prizes will be presented for long drive and closest to the pin. Lunch will be provided.
A practice round and horserace will be held on June 14.
For more information, call the course at 541-271-2626.