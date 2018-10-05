Calli Muffett won the all-around title and three events for Gymnastics Plus during the Lighthouse Classic last weekend at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The event included girls from Gymnastics Plus and Umpqua Valley Gymnastics.
Muffett, competing in the Level 3 younger division, won the uneven parallel bars, balance beam and floor exercise, as well as the all-around title.
Teammate Heidi Riehl won the vault and was second in the bars and all-around. Iona Speidel was second on the beam and Ally Wee second on the floor exercise.
Only three other girls won events for Gymnastics Plus.
Alyssaa Tyner and Addison Hansen tied for first on the vault in the Level 3 middle division and Danni Buhr won the vault in the Level 4 older age group.
Tyner also was second on the floor exercise in her age group while Olivia Washburn was second on the vault in the Level 3 older age group.
Ailey Barich was second on the vault, beam and floor exercise in the Level 4 younger age group and Annabelle VanHoof was second on the vault and floor exercise in the Level 4 middle division.
In the Level 4 older age group, Avie Bradbury-Nelson was second on the vault, beam and floor exercise and Maili Hiner was second on the bars.
Drew Hood was second on the vault and beam in the Level 5 category.
Results for all the Gymnastics Plus athletes are included in the Community Scoreboard.
The Lighthouse Classic, the annual fall home meet for Gymnastics Plus, started the season.
Seven Gymnastics Plus athletes competed in the state championship last spring.
In Level 6, Amyaika Funk had the best finish for Gymnastics Plus, taking 27th in the floor exercise. Charlie Dea, Camila Torres-Zepeda, Alison Kirby and Guadalope Trujillo also competed in Level 6.
In Level 8, Kiana Thomas finished 27th on the vault while Aliyah White had a best finish of 45th on the beam.