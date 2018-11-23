Coos Bay masters swimmer Ralph Mohr teamed with two other men from Oregon over 75 years old to set a new national record in the 75-and-over 3x5,000-meter relay
The three men each swam the 3.1 miles in the Amazon Pool in Eugene during the summer. Their times were added together to form the Oregon team.
Dave Radcliiff of Beaverton, who is 84 and swam on the 1956 U.S. Olympic team in Melbourne, was timed in 1 hour, 35 minutes and 17.13 seconds. Willard Lamb of Portland, who is 96, swam his 100 lengths in the 50-meter pool in 2:08:06.99, a national record for the 95-99 age group.
Mohr, who is 77, finished in 1:38:34.01.
The team’s average age was 85.67 years old and set a national record since no masters team had ever had three swimmers 75 or older swim the distance in the same year.
The three swimmers swam in Amazon Pool at the same time.
Mohr placed second in the 75-79 age group among American swimmers who sent in their times for the event.
The last two events of the year are the 3,000- and 6,000-yard events. Mohr completed those at the Mingus Park Pool in Coos Bay and is awaiting results, which will be announced in December.