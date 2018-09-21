Coos Bay swimmer Ralph Mohr competed in two races at the Lake of the Woods Open Water Swims on Sept. 8, in the lake that sits at nearly 5,000 feet elevation and is located between Medford and Klamath Falls.
The first race was 3,000 meters, twice around a 1,500-meter course. Mohr finished 16th out of 23 swimmers in 57 minutes and 26 seconds. He was one of five swimmers in wetsuits.
“I didn’t want to be chilled for the 1,500,” he said of his decision to wear the wetsuit. “It was a relatively easy swim.”
Mohr wore his regular suit for the 1,500, finishing 15th out of 22 swimmers in 29:07.
The Lake of the Woods swims will be held again next summer and Mohr said participants are encouraged to reserve cabins or camping spots early in the year at Lake of the Woods.
Meanwhile, the next masters events for local swimmer are the 3,000-yard and 6,000-yard time trial epostal national championships. Swimmers can compete the swims in any pool and send in their times to see how they did nationally. They must be completed between Sept. 15 and Nov. 15.
Mohr said he will time anyone who wants to do one or both of the swims at Mingus Park Pool. For more information or to set up a time trial, contact Mohr at 541-269-1565 or by email at rmohr1565@charter.net.