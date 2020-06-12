Mingus Park pool is back open for lap swimming with Coos County moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan.
The opening has been welcome news to the area’s masters swimming community.
In recent weeks, several of the swimmers have been getting their laps in at two area lakes, where the temperatures started at 60 degrees, but have risen to about 67.
At Mingus Park pool, swimmers are restricted to one per lane and about 45 minutes each to minimize congestion in the locker rooms. Some swimmers have chosen to come to the pool ready to swim and left following their workouts without using the locker rooms.
The first week went well, with 36 swimmers Monday and Tuesday and 48 on Wednesday. The pool is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lap swim on weekdays.
“Compliments go to the Mingus Park Pool staff for setting everything up to open the pool so easily,” said Ralph Mohr, one of the leaders in the local masters community.
Masters swimmers also will continue to swim in an area lake once a week, usually on Saturdays at Eel Lake in Lakeside.
Swimmers who want to reserve a lane at the pool should call 541-267-1360 during lap swim hours.