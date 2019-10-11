COOS BAY — South Coast drivers won three of the divisions while Rob Mayea of Bend took the biggest payday in the annual Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend.
The event closed the season on the oval dirt track at the speedway and drew drivers from around the western part of the state and Washington with Coos Bay Speedway finishing its season after the other tracks around the state.
Mayea won the 50-lap main event for the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division and the $2,000 top prize. He started on the pole and led all the way, though new speedway champion Preston Luckman of Coos Bay was able to move up from the fifth row to finish second, ahead of Joey Tanner of Portland, Thomas Hunziker of Bend and Bandon’s Wayne Butler.
Douglas Elkins of Salem, Jordan Wright of Toledo, Chad Groves of Bend, Chuck Bracelin of Coos Bay and Aaron Lawson rounded out the top 10. They were the only drivers still on the track among the 18 who started the race.
Elkins, Mayea and Tanner won the three heat races.
Mike Taylor of Reedsport was the winner in the 30-lap main event for the Sportsman Late Models division, finishing ahead of Ryan Emry of Corvallis and Tom Whiting of Toledo. Braden Fugate of Bandon won the heat race, but did not finish the main event.
Steve Dubisar of Coquille, the track champion in the Street Stocks division, won his 40-lap main event and a $1,000 paycheck. He started in the second row and sped past Charlie Withers of Bandon and Ken Fox of North Bend on the first lap of the race and led the rest of the way.
Bernie Lujan of St. Helens moved up to take second, with Danny O’Neil of Vancouver, Wash., third, Fox fourth and Jack Parshall of Hoquiam, Wash., fifth. Dubisar and Fox won the heat races.
You have free articles remaining.
Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point won the Hornets division, which included 16 racers in the 30-lap main event.
The track champion trailed pole sitter Don Briggs Jr. of Woodland, Wash., for 10 laps before taking the lead. Tyler Tullos of Bandon also passed Briggs and finished second, with Briggs third, Max Sanford of Belfair, Wash., fourth, and Rich Dickson of Roseburg fifth. Tahlan Rogers of Albany was sixth, followed by Michael Kennerly, Ricky Ashley of Thurston, April Warmack of Coos Bay and Melissa Abston of Cottage Grove.
Tullos, Ashley and Rogers won the heat races.
Travis Peery of Williston, N.D., a past track champion at both Yreka and Medford, won the Modifieds division and a $1,000 payday. Andy Freeman of Central Point led for two laps before Peery went in front and led the rest of the 40-lap main event. Freeman finished second, with Kinzer Cox and Curtis Towns of Cottage Grove in third and fourth and Paul Rea of Eugene fifth. Peery also won the heat race.
And in the Mini Outlaws division, Scott Beaudoin of Portland was the winner of the 30-lap main event, ahead of Tahlon Rogers, Max Sanford of Belfair, Wash., Ashley and Briggs. They were the only drivers still racing at the end out of the initial field of 11 cars. Rob Lauver of North Bend and Tullos won the heat races.
The speedway now turns its focus to mud drags each of the next three Saturdays to conclude the racing season.
For information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.