Two local swimmers performed well at the recent Oregon Masters Short Course Championships in Beaverton.
Jayna Tomac won all six of her individual events, despite dropping down to some shorter events than she is used to.
Competing in the 45-49 age group, Tomac won the 50 freestyle (27.30 seconds), 100 freestyle (59.94), 50 breaststroke (33.33), 100 breaststroke (1:11.92), 200 breaststroke (2:38.22) and 100 individual medley (1:06.43).
The breaststroke is Tomac’s specialty and she holds the Oregon age group record for the two shorter events and ranks third in the nation for her age group in the longer event this year.
Tomac also was on four relay teams for the Southern Oregon Masters Aquatic Team.
Tanya Baxter competed in her first masters meet, in the highly competitive 40-44 age group.
Baxter was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.26) and 50 backstroke (38.42) and third in the 200 breaststroke (3:05.71). Baxter was fifth in the 50 breaststroke (38.42) and 50 freestyle (30.71) and seventh in the 100 IM (1:20.26) and was on four relays for SOMA.
Ralph Mohr, another local swimmer, competed in the US Masters Two Mile Open Water National Championship at Lake Berryessa in California.
He finished second in the 75-79 age group and 202nd overall out of 324 swimmers.
The following week, he swam a timed 5-kilometer swim for the US Masters epostal competition at Amazon Pool in Eugene. His time for the 3.1-mile swim was 1:39:19, which will be compared to others from around the country.