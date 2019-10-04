Two South Coast teams won their divisions in the annual Coos Bay Lions Club volleyball tournament last weekend.
The Marshfield eighth-grade varsity team won the 4A division while Powers won the 2A division.
The tournament included 32 teams from Oregon and California, split into four divisions.
Marshfield beat the eighth-grade team from Fremont in Roseburg in the championship match for 4A.
Powers beat Riley Creek of Gold Beach in its championship match.
In the 3A division, the Fremont seventh-grade team beat the Jolane White team in a championship match featuring two Roseburg teams. Myrtle Point Blue was third and Siuslaw blue fourth.
In the 1A division, Redwood of California beat Butte Creek of Silverton for the title, with North Bend’s seventh-grade JV team third and Marshfield’s JV team fourth.
Sportsmanship awards also were presented in every division, with the winners Millicoma for 4A, North Bend seventh-grade varsity for 3A, Silver Crest of Silverton for 2A and North Bend eighth-grade JV for 1A.
Final placings for each division are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.