The Marshfield junior rec cheerleading team won the coed state title at the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association championships last weekend.
“This is a big accomplishment for them and big thing for a program that is only a few years old,” said Marshfield High School coach Theresa Walsh.
The team includes students in sixth through eighth grade and is coached by Rachelle Webster.
The winning routine was choreographed by Webster and the team’s other coaches.
“Only two eighth graders are moving into high school next year, so the team will just keep growing in skills for next season,” Walsh said.
The team captains are Emily Kirk, Grace Fischer and Natalie Jadin.
The other team members include Alanna Krewson, Alexis Mcafee, Ayasha Campos, Caitlin Phillips, Clara Hughs, Hailey Mann, Isavel Ledesma, Juanita Martinez, Kaydence Scott, Marcella Menedoza, Monica Rodriguez, Natasha Pruett, Neveah Maynard, Shawn Pruett, Sophia Putas and Thalia Mireles.