Margeaux Liloc, of Coos Bay, and Sevren Quinn, of Bandon, won both the Bandon Crossings Junior and the Coos Junior, a pair of Oregon Golf Association junior tournaments on the South Coast this week.
The tournaments were at Bandon Crossings on Thursday and Coos Golf Club on Friday. Another tournament is at Salmon Run near Brookings on Saturday while both Florence courses, Ocean Dunes and Florence Golf Links, have tournaments during the coming week.
Liloc, the daughter of new Coos Golf Club owner Andre Liloc, shot a 58 for nine holes to win the peewee girls (10- and 11-year-olds) at Bandon Crossings and a 58 at Coos Golf Club. Marley Petrey, of Bandon, was second in both tournaments.
Quinn shot a 38 at Bandon Crossings and a 44 at Coos Golf Club to win the peewee 8-9 age group. Braedon Millhouser, of Coquille, was second at Bandon Crossings, and Brady Liloc, Margeaux’s brother, was second at Coos Golf Club.
Lucas Vanderlip, of Gold Beach, won the peewee boys division for players 10 ir 11 at Coos Golf Club with a 37. He was third at Bandon Crossings, also with a 37, finishing behind Davis Hartwell, of Klamath Falls, who shot a 1-under 35 and Ryan Klampe of Florence, who shot an even-par 36.
Abigail McMonagle of Troutdale was the only participant in the intermediate girls (12-13) age group in both tournaments.
Other winners at Bandon Crossings were Cameron Kime of Brookings for junior boys (16-18), Bryce Stiemert of Talent for boys (14-15) and Brody Grieb of Bend for intermediate boys (12-13).
Other winners at Coos Golf Club were Anna Schweitzer of Albany for girls (15-18), Alex Plummer of Eugene for junior boys (16-18), Sam Renner of Bend for boys (14-15) and Nilay Naik of Lake Oswego for intermediate boys (12-13).
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.