The South Coast Running Club’s final race of 2019 will be held next weekend near Charleston.
The annual Mac’s Run starts and ends Sunset Bay State Park on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The event includes both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races on paved roads. Both courses take the runners through the Shore Acres State Park parking lot and the longer race also goes through Cape Arago State Park.
The cost is $15 for South Coast Running Club members and $25 for nonmembers if they sign up early at www.southcoastrunningclub.org. The price goes up by $5 for those who sign up the day of the race.
The run starts at 10 a.m.