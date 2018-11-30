The annual Mac’s Run is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8, starting and ending in Sunset Bay State Park near Charleston.
The event includes both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances run on paved roads. Each route goes through the Shore Acres State Park parking lot. The longer race also goes through Cape Arago State Park.
The races begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the annual meeting for the South Coast Running Club.
The entry fee is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members.