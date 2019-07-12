COOS BAY — Season points leader Preston Luckman beat out Brody Montgomery for the title in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division during the Eve of Destruction at Coos Bay Speedway.
Luckman also won the trophy dash, while Montgomery won the heat race in the battle between the two veteran racers on the oval dirt track at the speedway.
Points leader Braden Fugate swept the races for the evening in the Sportsman Late Models division. Steve Dubisar won the Street Stocks main event after Daniel Land won the heat race and trophy dash.
Hannah Robison was the winner for the Hornets after Tyler Tullos won the trophy dash and Robison and Gabrielle Boles won heat races.
In the Junior Stingers division, James Shingleton got his first win of the season and also won the heat race. Griff Smith, who had won all the previous main events, won the trophy dash but was unable to complete the main event.
The drivers lost a chance at a second night of racing during the week when the annual sprint cars visit by Northwest Speed Week on Tuesday was rained out.
This weekend, the drag racers take their turn at the speedway during Wally Weekend.
The prestigious Wally trophy is up for grabs in all four divisions — Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro and Motorcycles.
The Saturday winner in each class will race the Sunday winner for the trophy.
Gates open both days at 8 a.m., with time trials starting at 11 a.m. and races at 1 p.m. Admission each day is $12 for spectators, free for kids 6 and under.
For more information on the speedway and upcoming schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.