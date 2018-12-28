The annual Love Run, a fundraiser for the North Bend High School cross country program, will be held Saturday, Feb. 16.
The early online registration deadline for the event is Dec. 31, after which prices go up.
The actual race starts at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Ferry Road Park.
The Valentine’s Day-themed event is described as a “fun, hilly-ish, muddy, mucky, rope climbing, neighborhood romping 5K.”
Prizes can be captured on the course and the first-place male and female finishers, as well as the first couple, receive medals and special prizes.
Medals will be given to the top three finishers in the 10-and under, 11-15, 16-23, 24-29 and 30-and-over age groups.
Couples must register under one name and cross the finish line together.
Packet pickup starts at 8:30 a.m. on race day. People also can sign up the day of the race, though T-shirts will not be available.
The early bird registration fee, which ends Dec. 31, is $20 for individuals and $40 for couples.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Love Run 5K NBXC.