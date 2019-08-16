For a week in July, a group of 12 local baseball players lived the lives of big-time ballplayers.
Travelling to Cooperstown, New York — the 1,700-person town that is home to the baseball Hall of Fame and not much else — the Southern Oregon Renegades baseball team of 12-year-olds participated in a 104-team tournament.
With parents, guardians and family members along for the ride, the team went to Cooperstown Dreams Park which serves as a sort of baseball utopia each week in the summer as it welcomes in a new crop of 104 teams. From July 13 to 18 the Renegades were part of the fun playing games on one of the 23 baseball fields at the park and staying in the “cabins” on site that house, players, coaches and umpires.
“The setting is just amazing. Everything is all oriented toward baseball, it’s like a whole island in the middle of rural New York and it is all set up for baseball,” said head coach John Riddle. “It’s just an amazing, amazing setting.”
The journey to Cooperstown started in September when Riddle submitted the club's application. Riddle estimates that no team from Oregon has played in the tournament that first started in 1996 in more than a decade. While some coaches he met out there this summer had unsuccessfully applied 10 times in a row, Riddle and his team were picked on their first attempt.
The team of players from North Bend, Coos Bay, Brookings, Roseburg and Klamath Falls was approved in November which then brought in a wave of logistics issues.
“Getting a team that is made up of kids from all over the region, getting them together and getting them back to New York with the equipment they need and everything coordinated was kind of daunting,” said Riddle.
After making the flight into New York City and then driving four hours to Cooperstown, the team settled in. The opening ceremonies introduced all the teams and it was time for the actual games to begin. The week started with pool play to determine seeding for the end of week tournament.
During pool play the Renegades went 4-2 with wins against teams from Minnesota, Nevada, Illinois and Canada. Wins, runs scored and runs given up were tallied and the team was then seeded 40th heading into the tournament. With the help of two home runs from Jalen Riddle and a three-run blast from Ryder Easton, the team defeated a team from Georgia 9-7 in their first tournament game.
In the next game, the team was eliminated by a team from Pennsylvania that went on to lose to the eventual champions from Cincinnati.
“I don’t know the right word to describe it, but it’s incredible that these kids had this opportunity to meet these kids from other parts of the country and play against them. And you realize, doesn’t matter what part of the country you are from, they’re all the same; they’re all 12-year-olds,” said head coach Riddle. “For the most part, they’re just young kids out here living their dream of getting the opportunity to play baseball in a really, really awesome place.”
The team stuck around for the championship game and soaked in the firework display marking the end of the tournament. And while playing baseball brought the team to Cooperstown, enjoying baseball — including a trip to the Hall of Fame where players on the team received autographs from Goose Gossage and a trip to Yankee Stadium for other members of the team — was what highlighted the journey east.
While the trip is over for this group, there is now a path for future local players to participate in this tournament.
“Once you’ve gone, you get issued what is called the grandfather certificate. And the grandfather certificate guarantees your attendance in the next tournament. So now, we would have, if our program wanted to sponsor another group that wanted to go next year, they would be guaranteed to go,” said Riddle. “The opportunity is there for more kids to go back next year and make this more of an annual thing and make it something special for kids down the road.”