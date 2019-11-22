Several swimmers from the South Coast Aquatic Team, Gold Coast Swim Team and Southwestern Oregon Community College won events in the recent South Coast Aquatic Team open at North Bend Municipal Pool.
The three-day event included several other swim teams, as well.
All three local clubs had numerous top-three finishers.
Swimmers with at least one win for South Coast Aquatic Team included Theren Banes, Craig Hoefs and Morgan Ryback.
Gold Coast Swim Team winners included Avery Bartholomew, Benjamin Bartholomew, Carter McGriff, Brayden Stalcup, Lily Thompson and Allison Wright.
The SWOCC swimmers to win events included Mattew Bell, James Camp, Jacqueline Feurtado, Anna Hutchins, Nathan James, Meredith Mandal, Arthur Marques, Patriciza Ozola, Joshua Smith, Elisa Streppene, Verity Vogel-Rigler and Emerson Zaplatar.
Results for all three teams are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.