Runners from the South Coast finished first in the half marathon and 10-kilometer races last week at the third-annual Charleston Salmon Run.
Marshfield assistant coach Jeremy West won the half marathon in a speedy time of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 14 seconds. He finished a little more than 2 ½ minutes ahead of Jack Anderson of Eugene (1:22:47). Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point, who is 67, was third overall and the first masters finisher in 1:33:22.
Katie Sundbaum of Portland was first among women in 1:41:58, with Sarah Adamek of Gold Hill second in 1:43:10. Sundbaum is married to North Bend graduate Kevin Sundbaum and Adamek, the masters champion, graduated from Reedsport High School.
Leah Norris of Gold Beach was the first finisher among current South Coast residents in fifth place overall for women (1:51:04).
In the 10K, the first four men were from the Bay Area, including winner Scott Hood of North Bend, who finished in 45:36 and also was the masters champion. Robert Pfaff of Coos Bay was second (46:35), Shawn Hennings of North Bend third (48:07) and Luke Ruddy of Coos Bay fourth (48:27).
Jennifer Hart of North Bend was the first woman and also masters champion, finishing in 52:47, eight seconds ahead of Jenna Cotter of Eugene. Colleen Holland of North Bend was third (53:06), Kate Riley of North Bend fourth (55:12) and Tyler Summa of Coos Bay fifth (55:46).
In the marathon, Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay was the first South Coast runner in third overall and second among women, finishing in 3:53:08.
Shawn Sorensen of Ashland was the overall champion in 3:29:53 and Amber Hill of Roseburg was the first female finisher in 3:47:16.
Tim Hyatt of Charleston was the top South Coast man, and eighth overall in 4:12:02. He was also the masters champion for men. The next two men, and only other South Coast runners in the marathon, were Jim Littles of Bandon (4:14:55) and Chip Boggs of Coquille (4:20:31).
