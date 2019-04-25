South Coast swimmers were part of six relay teams that were national champions, including one national record, when results were compiled from the recent epostal 2019 Hour Swim.
Local swimmers completed their hour in Mingus Park Pool and their results were then compared with other masters swimmers around the country.
Jayna Tomac placed first with two other Oregon women in the 45-and-over relay. She also was national champion with another woman and two men in the 45-and-over mixed relay. Tomac was sixth individually in the 45-49 age group for women, completing 4,580 yards (about 2.6 miles) in her hour.
Ralph Mohr was on two champion relays, joining Oregon swimmers from Beaverton and Ashland in the 75-and-over men’s relay and helping set a new national record in the mixed 75-and-over relay. Mohr was fifth in the 75-79 age group for men, completing 3,660 yards (2.1 miles).
Matt Miller of Ashland, who prefers to swim outside at Mingus Park for the epostal events, was part of two winning Oregon teams — in the 35-and-over en’s relay and the 35-and-over mixed team. He tied for first in the 40-44 men’s division individually, swimming 5,260 yards (2.99 miles).
Chris Marler, another Bay Area swimmer, was on Oregon’s second place 30-34 men’s team. He was eighth overall in the age group, completing 4,060 yards (2.3 miles).
Other local masters swimmers who participated in the event included Tanya Baxter, who swam 3,580 yards (20 yards over 2 miles) to place 29th in the women’s 40-44 age group; and Dale Barrett, a local triathlete, who completed 3,030 yards (1.7 miles), to place 61st in the 50-54 age group. Barrett is preparing for an Ironman triathlon this spring.
The next event for local masters swimmers is the state meet at the Tualatin Pool in Beaverton the weekend of May 17-19.
Local swimmers interested in joining masters event should contact Jayna Tomac at Mingus Park pool on any weekday morning.