South Coast drivers won four of the five divisions in the season-opening night for the oval dirt track at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend.
Braden Fugate of Bandon was the champion for Sportsman Late Models, Steve Dubisar of Coquille was the Street Stocks winner, North Bend High School student Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point won the Hornets division and Alex Butler of Bandon won for Junior Stingers.
In the featured America’s Mattress Super Models, Joey Tanner of Portland beat Preston Luckman of Coos Bay in the main event after Brody Montgomery of Bandon and Deven Brown of Coquille won the heat races.
Kris Parker of Florence won one of the two heat races for the big Hornets division. Fugate, Dubisar and Butler all swept the lone heat race and the main event in their divisions.
The next oval track night at the speedway is Pepsi Night on May 4, when divisions will include all those from the first night, as well as winged sprints and mini outlaws.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students ages 7-17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.