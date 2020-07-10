Local drivers won a few of the divisions over two days of drag racing at Coos Bay Speedway over the Fourth of July Weekend.
Butch Gulseth of Coos Bay won the Sportsman division on July 4, beating fellow Coos Bay driver Dana Merritt in the final. Tom Jarvis of Coquille won the Super Pro class, beating Rick Sales Sr. of Eugene.
Sales won the Pro division, topping Anthony Guida of Medford.
On July 5, Ed Storbeck of Myrtle Point won the Pro division, topping Gene Wells of Creswell in the final.
Lisa Powell of Oakridge won the Sportsman division, topping Rayce Alby of Coos Bay in the final. Sam Ivey won Super Pro, topping Sales.
Drag racers in the ET Summit Series will be back on the track next weekend with racing both July 18 and 19 for the annual Wally Weekend.
Time trials starts at 11 a.m. with bracket racing at 1 p.m. each day. Admission is $12, with children 6 and under getting in free. The entry fee is $50 for drivers, with a guaranteed payout.
This weekend, the speedway hosts racing on the oval dirt track on Saturday followed by a fireworks show. Racers in all the local classes compete with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and students 7-17 and free for those 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $45.
The dirt track will be back in action Wednesday when the Western Sprint Tour 360 Speedweek makes its annual visit.
In addition to the winged sprints, local drivers in the Street Stocks and Junior Stingers will be competing. Racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for students and senior citizens, free for those 6 and under and $60 for a family pass.
A street drags and test and tune event will be held on Friday, July 17, with the gates opening at 6 p.m., tech starting at 7 p.mm. and racing and test and tune running from 8 p.m. to midnight. The fee is $20 for drivers and riders and $5 for spectators.
For more information and an updated schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.