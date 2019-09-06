The Bandon Lions Cranberry Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Bandon City Park. Registration starts at 1 p.m.
Events include a 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile run/walk. Cost is $20 for individuals and $40 for a family (includes T-shirt). Registration forms are available at the Visitor Center or Bandon Baking Co. There will be runner awards and drawings after the run/walk.
Proceeds help fund children's vision programs and other charitable causes of the Bandon Lions Club.
For more information, call Sandy Sombart at 541-329-0120 or email bandonlions@gmail.com.