Two members of the Lighthouse School archery club won their divisions in the recent Bad to the Bow tournament in Medford.
A total of 17 archers from the school participated in the tournament and five placed in the top three of their division to earn trophies.
Zuzu Keating, an eighth-grader, had a great effort with 11 bullseyes out of her 30 shots to score 259 total points and win the middle school girls division. She had the best score of any girl in the competition, all divisions.
The other champion for Lighthouse School was Tommy Keizer, who won the elementary school boys division. The fourth-grader had five bullseyes and scored 207 points.
Kaie Russell finished second for the elementary school girls division. The fifth-grader scored 190 points and had three 10s.
Scott Martins was second for elementary school boys, with 198 points. The fourth-grader had two bullseyes.
Mara Elgin, a fifth-grader, was third for elementary school girls with 116 points.
Among the students who didn’t earn trophies, Izzie Palen had five bullseyes while finishing eighth in the middle school girls competition and Nick Bergor had five bullseyes while finishing 11th in the middle school boys division.
Other girls who participated in the tournament included sixth-graders Halle Goorhuis and Julia Keizer and fourth-grader Bailey Glenn.
Other boys were sixth-grader Hunter Cowan, fifth-grader Lucas Hyatt and fourth-graders Wylie Robinson, Julian Liga, Crosby Roesler and Kaydon Crook.
Several of the team members had their best shoots, coach Eric Hamner said.