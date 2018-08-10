Scott Lenz won the featured 30-lap Sportsman Late Model/Pro Stock Challenge last weekend at Coos Bay Speedway.
The event also was K&N Engineering Fan Appreciation Night, which meant giveaways and fans having a chance to meet the drivers.
Lenz, who is the current leader of the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock points race, got his sixth win of the year in that series, despite starting in the middle of the pack. He got to the lead and won by about a straightaway over Scott Flowers. Local driver Toby McIntire was third, followed by John David Duffied, Jeff Haudenshild and Johnny Cobb. Lenz and Steve Borror won the heat races.
Brody Montgomery got his seventh win of the year in the NASCAR Super Late Model division. Tom Elam, who was trying for his third straight win, finished a close second, followed by Thor Kristensen and Kristy Grout. Chris Ray was fifth. Montgomery, the points leader, also won the heat race.
Dave May swept both the heat race and main event in the Winged Sprint Car division, followed by reigning track champion Lawrence VanHoof. Donovan Prather was third, followed by current points leader Brett Hulsey, Michael Cinollo and Kayla Green.
Steve Dubisar won the Street Stock main event by a lap in front of Josh Bearden, Elam, David Smith and Jeff Thurman. Points leader Ken Fox won the heat race and was in contention for half the race before retiring from the event.
Fox did win the Mini Outlaws main event ahead of points leader and trophy dash winner Sam Talon. Carl Johnson was third.
Tyler Tullos got his seventh win of the season in the Hornets division. April Warmack was second, followed by Jeremy Mayfield, the final lead-lap finisher. Tullos and Mayfield won the heat races.
This weekend, the speedway hosts drag racing both Saturday and Sunday. The gates open at 8 a.m. and time trials start at 11 a.m. both days, with the fee $35 for drivers and $12 for spectators each day.
And the dirt track hosts ISCS Sprint Car Week of Speed on Monday, an event that also will include the local drivers in the Hornets division. The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. The fee is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and kids ages 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $45.
All the local divisions will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 18 for Ken Ware Chevrolet Night. The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. A family pass is $25.