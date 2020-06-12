Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Bill King had his third career hole-in-one earlier this month when he aced the 13th hole at Coos Golf Club.

King was golfing with Kent Wigle, Bruce McCarty and Lance Hendrix.

King used a 6-iron for the hole, which measures 152 yards.

