Students from the three schools of Coquille Martial Arts won multiple events during the annual fall tournament hosted by the school at the Coquille Community Building.
Coast Karate of Coos Bay also had a strong showing at the event.
The tournament brought together competitors from as far away as Alturas, Calif., competing for the top prizes, including sword sets for those over 6 and a single display for those 6 or under.
Sword sets were won by Finley Stamley, age 6, of Coast Karate in Coos Bay; Sam Forgey, 11, from the Coquille Martial Arts studio in Bandon; and Lee Holland, 35 from Coquille Martial Arts.
Coquille Marital Arts Results, listed with age and hometown:
Abby Keeler, 5, Bandon, first traditional forms and second sparring.
Zeke Forgey, 8, Bandon, first creative forms and sparring, second traditional forms and weapons.
Tygh Wacker, 8, Bandon, first sparring.
Levi Keeler, 11, Bandon, first weapons form and second creative forms and sparring.
Sam Forgey, 11, Bandon, first traditional forms, sparring and creative forms; second weapons forms; best overall ages 7-17.
Andrew Forgey, 13, Bandon, second in sparring, weapons and creative forms and third in traditional forms.
Matthew Forgey, 13, Bandon, first in weapons, creative forms and sparring; second in traditional forms; and runner-up to best overall ages 7-17.
Lee Holland, 35, Coquille, first in forms, weapons, creative forms and sparring; best overall ages 18 and over.
Ashley Sargent, 23, Coquille, second in forms and sparring.
Katie Spell, 9, Coquille, third sparring.
Lorelei Martin, 15, Coos Bay, first forms and sparring.
Donald Brice, 10, Coos Bay, third sparring.
Jett Brice, 7, Coos Bay, third forms and third sparring.
You have free articles remaining.
Archer Brice, 5, Coos Bay, second forms and third sparring.
Jim Saxton, instructor, second in master’s division forms.
Coast Karate results
Anna Richardson, 36, Coos Bay, second in sparring and third in forms, creative forms and weapons.
Leland Locken, 21, Coos Bay, second in forms, weapons, creative and sparring.
Destiny Carlson, 12, Coos Bay, first in forms, third in weapons and creative.
Gabriel Darnell, 13, Coos Bay, first in weapons and creative, second in forms, third in sparring.
Matai Brophy, 11, Coos Bay, second in forms, weapons and sparring.
Elias El Loussaf, 7, Coos Bay, second in weapons and creative forms.
Liam Brophy, 8, Coos Bay, second in weapons, third in forms and sparring.
Carlo Baylon, 8, Coos Bay, first in weapons and creative forms, second in sparring and third in forms.
Braydon Le, 8, Coos Bay, second in forms and sparring, third in weapons.
Hayden Le, 6, Coos Bay, first in sparring, second in forms, third in weapons and creative forms.
Hannah Graudin, 6, Coos Bay, first in forms, second in sparring and creative forms.
Zoe Recken, 6, Coos Bay, first in sparring and second in forms.
Finley Stamley, 6, Coos Bay, first in sparring and flag sparring, third in weapons, first overall 6-and-under.
Veda El Loussef, 5, Coos Bay, first in weapons, second in flag sparring, third in traditional.