The July Jubilee Jaunt, part of North Bend’s July Jubilee festival, is on Saturday, July 21, starting on the north end of the boardwalk near California Avenue.
The 5-kilometer race ends a few blocks up California next to North Bend City Hall.
A fun walk on the course starts at 9 a.m., while the running race begins at 9:45. There is no fee for the walk, while the fee for the run is $10 and includes a T-shirt while supplies last.
The race also is the third leg of the South Coast Running Club’s July Triple Crown series. The first two legs were the Mayor’s Firecracker Run on the Fourth of July and the South Slough Trail and Treat Run, which is today.
For more information on the July Jubilee Jaunt, visit www.julyjubilee.com.