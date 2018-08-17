John Miles won the Crossings Cup Stroke Play Championship at Bandon Crossings, one of the final events in the Casual Fridays schedule before the Crossings Cup Championship.
Miles had rounds of 71 and 70, finishing 3-under for the two weeks of the tournament. Toby Stanley had the second best gross score with a 145.
John Shaw took low-net honors for the two-week event with a total of 135, which was two shots better than Bryan Boyle.
Recent results for Bandon Crossings are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.