The annual Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic and South Coast Half Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 8 on Catching Slough Road east of Coos Bay.
The events include the half marathon run or walk and races at 10 kilometers and 5 kilometers.
The half marathon walk starts at 7 a.m., with the run at 8 a.m. The 5K and 10K races both start at 9 a.m.
All are on fast, flat courses.
The cost for South Coast Running Club members is $15 for those who sign up in advance and $20 on race day. The cost for non-members is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Half of all proceeds go to the Jennifer Turman Scholarship, presented each year to a graduating senior.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.