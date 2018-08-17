LAKESIDE — The 15th Eel Lake Open Water Swims at Tugman State Park last weekend went off almost without a hitch.
The lone hiccup came right before the start of the final race, the 1,500-meter swim, when 30 masters swimmers were lined up and a voice called out, “The yellow turn buoy is loose.”
In the lake swim, the buoy was important, marking a turning point around a morass of water weed just under the surface that the swimmers wanted to avoid. A boat was manned and a fast swimmer took off for the buoy as well, and the situation was quickly resolved with the buoy back in place.
When the race started, Matt Miller of the Southern Oregon Masters Association won the race in 21 minutes and 37 seconds. Miller, who swims in the 40-44 age group, was coming off a victory in the Pan-American Masters 1,500 open-water race near Daytona Beach, Florida.
Miller finished more than a minute ahead of the second finisher, Christian Tujo of the Central Oregon Masters Aquatics in Bend, who finished in 22:41.
Finishing third overall and first among women was Jayna Tomac, of Coos Bay, who also swims for SOMA. She finished in 22:44.
The only other local swimmer was Ralph Mohr, who won the 75-79 age group in 32:01.
The day started with a 3,000-meter swim, twice around the same course, which was set up in the west arm of the lake.
Michael Oxendine of SOMA won that race in 46:22, with Tujo second in 47:41.
Swimmers came from Beaverton, Corvallis, Portland, Medford, Ashland and a pair of California cities — Crescent City and Berkeley. They enjoyed a cool morning for the first race and a sunlit finish for the 1,500, while a flotilla of kayaks and paddle boards served as safety craft. The local Coast Guard Auxiliary also provided a safety boat.
The Eel Lake Swims were sponsored and run for the first time by Southern Oregon Masters Aquatics. The same group also will run the final Oregon Masters open-water event of the year Sept. 8 at Lake of the Woods between Medford and Klamath Falls. For more information on that event, visit somaswim.org and look under the events tab.
Results for the Eel Lake event are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.