The annual Jack Dunn Memorial Fundraiser Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 25 at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport.
The event is the annual fundraiser for the club.
Golfers of all skill levels are open for the tournament, which is played in a scramble format for teams of up to six golfers. The cost is $45 per golfer.
Teams are allotted a number of miracle putts and the event includes other prizes, as well as a silent auction and lunch.
For more information, visit www.golfreedsport.com or call the pro shop at 541-271-2626 or tournament coordinator Alison Myers at 541-271-1823.