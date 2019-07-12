The Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble is Saturday, July 27, at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport.
The tournament is the annual fundraiser tournament for the country club, a fun-filled event played in the scramble format with teams of six golfers.
The cost is $45 per golfer.
For more information, call Alison Myers at 541-271-1823.
Forest Hills also will host a new three-man tournament starting in August.
That tournament will be Aug. 9-11 and sponsored by Bedrock’s Pizzeria.
For more information on that event, contact Mark Bedard by email at mark@bedrock1.net.