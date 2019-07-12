{{featured_button_text}}

The Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble is Saturday, July 27, at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport. 

The tournament is the annual fundraiser tournament for the country club, a fun-filled event played in the scramble format with teams of six golfers.

The cost is $45 per golfer.

For more information, call Alison Myers at 541-271-1823.

Forest Hills also will host a new three-man tournament starting in August.

That tournament will be Aug. 9-11 and sponsored by Bedrock’s Pizzeria.

For more information on that event, contact Mark Bedard by email at mark@bedrock1.net.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags