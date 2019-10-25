Former Myrtle Point student Jack Isenhart won the annual Harvest Fest 5-kilometer race, part of the city’s recent Harvest Festival.
Isenhart finished in 17 minutes and 21 seconds to beat current Myrtle Point coach Karl Smith, who was second in 17:32. Current Myrtle Point cross country team member Aiden Lilienthal was third in 18:01.
The top female finisher was Sarah Nicholson, another Bobcat, in 23:37.
The entry fee was a donation to the Myrtle Point cross country program and the runners and walkers raised more than $450 for the program, which will help pay for the new uniforms and team sweats the team has this year.
Results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.