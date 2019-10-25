{{featured_button_text}}

Former Myrtle Point student Jack Isenhart won the annual Harvest Fest 5-kilometer race, part of the city’s recent Harvest Festival.

Isenhart finished in 17 minutes and 21 seconds to beat current Myrtle Point coach Karl Smith, who was second in 17:32. Current Myrtle Point cross country team member Aiden Lilienthal was third in 18:01.

The top female finisher was Sarah Nicholson, another Bobcat, in 23:37.

The entry fee was a donation to the Myrtle Point cross country program and the runners and walkers raised more than $450 for the program, which will help pay for the new uniforms and team sweats the team has this year.

Results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0