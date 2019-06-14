Sailor Hutton of Bandon set a women’s course record in the South Coast Half Marathon last weekend at the Jennifer’s Catching Slough Classic and Jeremy West was the men’s winner.
Hutton, who just finished her freshman season at Boise State University, crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 28 minutes and 4 seconds.
West, a Marshfield assistant coach, was the overall winner in 1:21:18. He was followed among men by 66-year-old Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point, who was third overall (1:32:20), and Randy Hoffine of Coos Bay (1:43:16).
Women set a number of age group records, including 40-year-old Jen Ells of Bandon, who set an age group and women’s masters record of 1:43:16, and Cora Wahl of Langlois, who finished with the same time to set an age group record in the 20-29 division.
Kim Kanies set a record in the 30-39 age group with her time of 1:54:26 and Stephanie Carey of Reedsport race-walked the course in 2:00:04.
Richard Bemrose of Gresham, who is 77, broke his own course record for men who walk the race, finishing in 2:58:50.
The winner of the 10-kilometer run was Johnny Flanagan of North Bend, who finished in 48:51 to beat fellow Bulldog Ian Nolan (48:39) and Gene Wooden of Coos Bay (49:57).
The top female finisher was Southwestern Oregon Community College runner Ayano Yukimoto, who finished in 54:00. She was followed by 10-year-old Riley Mullanix of Coos Bay, who set a girls age group record for the 14-and-under division in 57:48. Jenna Beh was third among women in 59:11.
In the 5-kilometer race, the winner was North Bend runner Celeste Sinko, who finished in 20:32. She was followed by men’s winner Clayton Willett of North Bend (22:33).
Kent Sharman of North Bend, the co-race director, was second among men in 23:50, with Charles Tindall third in 26:10.
Linsay Janze was second among women in 26:09 and Jennifer Webster was third in 27:39.
The 5K also included a pair of young runners, with 9-year-old Bella Mullanix finishing in 29:55 and 7-year-old Anders Nensen finishing in 32:10.
Complete results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
The South Coast Running Club event is a fundraiser for the Jennifer Turman Memorial Scholarship, presented each year in memory of former Marshfield runner Jennifer Turman, who was killed in a car accident in the 1990s. This year’s scholarship went to Marshfield senior Gabe Delgado.