Jason Humphrey fired a 5-under par 67 to win the Dick Hanen Club Championship at Coos Golf Club last weekend.
Humprey’s score was 11 strokes better than the next best, Craig Praus. With his handicap of 12, Praus took low-net honors, his net score a 66.
Matt Schueneman and Matt Larson both shot 80 to tie for second low gross and Roy McDonald had the second best net score with a 69.
In the senior division, John Garkow shot a 77 to take low gross honors ahead of Kent Wigle, who had an 85. Ed Yelton shot an 89, which became a net score of 57 with his 32 handicap. Steve Horne had a net 67.
In the super seniors division, Ron Stuntzner had low-net honors with a 69, one shot better than John Godinez.
Kris Schueneman took low-gross honors with an 84 and Kellie Garkow had low net with a 91 for the women.
