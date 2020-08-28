Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY — Jason Humphrey, Kris Valencia and John Garkow were the big winners in the fourth-annual Dick Hanen Club Championship at Coos Golf Club last weekend.

Humphrey won the men’s division, shooting a 3-under 69. Casey McCord was second with a 75. Luke Inskeep had the best net score with a 69, a shot better than Nick Cheser.

Valencia had the best score for the women with an 85. Sallie Woodman had a 90, and took low-net honors with a 75, which was two shots better than Kellie Garkow.

John Garkow was the senior champion, shooting a 76. Craig Praus had a 79.

Stanley Yelton had low-net honors with a 64, followed by Kent Wigle at 68.

In the Super Senior men’s division, Don Smith had low-net honors with a 68 and Tom McConnell had a 72.

Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.

