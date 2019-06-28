{{featured_button_text}}
Chelsea Howard

Chelsea Howard won both the long jump and triple jump at the Junior Olympics state championships last weekend in Newberg. 

 Contributed Photo

North Bend High School student Chelsea Howard won Oregon Junior Olympics state titles in her two specialties last weekend at Newberg High School.

Howard, competing for Northwest Speed School, set a new personal best in the long jump with her winning leap of 18 feet, 5 ½ inches.

She won the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, ¾ inch.

Howard, who is competing in the 17-18 age group, also won both events at the Class 5A state meet in May.

She finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 12.77 seconds.

Four members of the Prefontaine Track Club competed in the state meet as well.

Jonathan Parks won the pole vault in the 13-14 age group, clearing 10 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Alexander Garcia-Silver was second, clearing 8-10 ¼.

Trent Summers was second in the 15-16 age group, clearing 11-5 3/4.

Keegan Young was second in the 13-14 age group in the javelin with a throw of 116-10.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0