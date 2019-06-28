North Bend High School student Chelsea Howard won Oregon Junior Olympics state titles in her two specialties last weekend at Newberg High School.
Howard, competing for Northwest Speed School, set a new personal best in the long jump with her winning leap of 18 feet, 5 ½ inches.
She won the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, ¾ inch.
Howard, who is competing in the 17-18 age group, also won both events at the Class 5A state meet in May.
She finished third in the 100 meters with a time of 12.77 seconds.
Four members of the Prefontaine Track Club competed in the state meet as well.
Jonathan Parks won the pole vault in the 13-14 age group, clearing 10 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Alexander Garcia-Silver was second, clearing 8-10 ¼.
Trent Summers was second in the 15-16 age group, clearing 11-5 3/4.
Keegan Young was second in the 13-14 age group in the javelin with a throw of 116-10.