John Honeywood ran a blistering time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 32 seconds to win the grueling Sunset Bay Trail Run half marathon race last weekend.
Honeywood covered the course, with several challenging climbs on trails between Sunset Bay, Cape Arago and Shore Acres state parks, more than 10 minutes faster than runner-up Kyle Erm (1:45:15). Chad Brownson was third in 1:55:08. Shawn Carrigna was fourth among men (2:06:58) while Jerry Roberts, who races in the 65-69 age group, was fifth and fastest masters runner (40-and-over) in 2:07:05.
South Umpqua High School student Aneykah McCall was fourth overall and first among women in 2:04:36, followed by Amarissa Wooden (2:06:02), Sadie Broderick (2:08:16), Stephanie Casey (2:18:40) and Diana Abbott (2:21:25). Mary Hughes was the fastest masters woman (2:40:46).
Drew Hiatt won the 15-kilometer race in 1:18:49, followed closely by Jeremy Potter (1:18:51). Harol Naneng was third (1:22:53), Riley Namba fourth (1:23:42) and Luke Rector fifth (1:23:46). Daniel Robertson was the first masters finisher in 1:43:19.
Chelsey Seedborg was the top female finisher and top masters runner in 1:27:00, followed by Leah Rector (1:34:55), Kelsey Dennis (1:37:26), Michelle Collicott (1:38:24) and Danielle Jenson (1:39:18).
Carter Brown of Bandon, who competes in the 0-14 age group, won the 4-mile run in a speedy 27:51. He was followed by Devon Nevius (28:06) and Snake Ulrich, the top masters finisher (29:15).
North Bend student Celeste Sinko was the top female and fifth overall (32:04), followed among women by Natalie Jossis (34:38) and Kayla Tso (35:27). Mindy Reeves was the top female masters finisher (40:04).