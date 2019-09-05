Johnathon Honeywell of Sunny Valley won the Sunset Bay Trail Run half marathon for the second straight year last weekend.
Honeywell finished with nearly the same time as a year ago, crossing the line in 1 hour, 34 minutes and 21 seconds (11 seconds faster than last year).
Kyle Erm of Coos Bay was second for the second year in a row, finishing in 1:49:33. Christian Carson of Ashland also broke two hours on the challenging course, finishing in 1:55:38, and Moises Garcia of Coos Bay almost did, finishing in 2:00:33.
Race walker Stephanie Casey of Reedsport also nearly went under the two hour mark, finishing in 2:00:42, the best finish by a woman.
Sadie Broderick of Charleston was second among women in 2:05:20, followed by Amanda Fox of Junction City (2:09:51) and Ellen Hassett of Bend (2:14:40).
Alex Garcia-Silver, an incoming freshman at North Bend High School, was the winner in the 15-kilometer race, covering the 9.3 miles in 1:06:33. Paul Strike of Coos Bay was second in 1:07:26 and Jared Oakes of Ilwaco, Wash., third in 1:19:45.
Jennifer Stevens of Coos Bay was fifth overall and first among women in 1:20:38. Chelsey Seedborg of Coos Bay (1:27:56) and Kelsey Dennis of Medford (1:34:35) were second and third among women.
Both the half marathon and 15-kilometer run included a challenging stretch of hills on a pack trail between Cape Arago State Park and Shore Acres State Park and the participants in the half marathon went over the steep trails in both directions.
Carter Brown of Langlois, a freshman at Bandon High School, was the winner in the 4-mile run, which only went as far as Shore Acres, finishing in 26:49. Coquille High School's Garrett Baird was second in 27:22 and Johnny Flangan of North Bend High School third in 29:18.
Riley Mullanix, an 11-year-old from Coos Bay, was first among female runners in 36:06, finishing ninth overall, two seconds ahead of Michelle Collicott of Coos Bay. Brandy Thompson was third in 38:37.
An additional nine youngsters participated in the 1-mile beach run.
Between the three longer races and the beach run, the total number of participants was 123, which organizers considered a banner year for the event.
There were 10 more runners than last year in the half marathon, eight more in the 15-kilomter race and one more in the 4-mile.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.