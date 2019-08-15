The Week of Speed event that included both winged sprint cars and dwarf cars at Coos Bay Speedway on Monday drew big fields for both events.
Tanner Holmes of Jacksonville won the main event for the ISCS Winged Sprint Car series, which had 24 racers.
And Darren Brown was the winner for the dwarf cars, who were fresh off the Dwarf Car Nationals and had 35 cars at the speedway.
Holmes came from behind to win the winged sprint division in the first of six races in the Week of Speed. He started in the third row and had to rally to beat Ashley Johnson of Custer, Wash., who started on the pole and led most of the way.
Holmes passed Tyrell Mead on the 21st of 25 laps and then passed Johnson on the final lap. Mead, from Winston, was third, followed by Jake Wheeler, Kinzer Cox, Emily Williams, Bill Rude, Shane Forte, Steven Snawder and Enrique Jaime.
Wheeler, Melissa Solesbee, Brett McGhie and Tyler Driever won the four heat races. Cox won the 12-lap B Main event ahead of Vern Scevers and Snawder.
Brown, from Nevada, started in the eighth row and had to work his way up. Scott Dahlgren took the lead at the start, but Shawn Jones passed him on the eighth lap. Brown had moved up to second place by the 12th lap and then passed Jones on lap 16. Brown had to hold off Ryan Winter over the final few laps. Danny Wagner was third, followed by Jonathan Henry, Dahlgren, Michael Greenert, Brandon Whiley, Shane Youngren, Jessica Swanson and Anthony Pope.
Winter, Wagner, Youngren, Jones and Josh Rodgers won the heat races. Glen Sciarani held off Tim Fitzpatrick to win one of the 12-lap B Main events and Brown won the other, ahead of Chris Kres.
The only local division to race Monday was the Hornets, and Hannah Robison won the 20-lap main event, passing Gabrielle Boles on the 19th lap. William Hitner was third, followed by Cara Brooks, Tyler Tullos, Jason McIntyre, Steven Parker and Sebastrian Freedle.
The oval dirt track in the speedway is back in action Saturday, with the NASCAR Whelen All American Series for Ken Ware Chevrolet night.
Divisions include the Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7-17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass is $25.
NHRA Drag Strip
Before the Week of Speed event, the speedway hosted two days of drag racing during its Bikes & Bugs Show and Shine weekend.
Winners over the weekend included Thomas Major of Salem (VW Sportsman), Dan Keylberg of Coos Bay (VW Pro), Coty Cook of Coos Bay (Motorcycle), Tyson Merritt of Coos Bay (Sportsman), Bryan Fletcher of Scottsburg (Pro) and Tom Jarvis of Coquille (Super Pro).