Fourth of July week also means two traditional runs on the South Coast.
The annual Mayor’s Firecracker Run will be held on Thursday, Independence Day, in Coos Bay’s Mingus Park. Meanwhile, the annual White Cedar Days Run is Saturday in Powers as part of that community’s weekend holiday festival.
The Mayor’s Firecracker Run includes a free kids run around the pond at the park that is about half a mile and will begin at 10 a.m. A 4-kilometer run that includes the park’s trail system and nearby roads starts after the kids run and has an entry fee of $10 (free for South Coast Running Club members).
The Mayor’s Firecracker Run also is part of the South Coast Triple Crown Race Series, which also includes the Trail N Treat 5K at South Slough Estuary on July 13 and the North Bend July Jubilee Jaunt on July 20.
The cost for all three races, which come with medals, is $30, limited to the first 50 people who sign up.
Online registration ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, through www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Information on all three races also can be found on the website.
Meanwhile, the White Cedar Days Run, including both 5 Kilometer and 10 Kilometer distances, starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Second Avenue and Fir Street in Powers.
The course has changed this year and is paved and mostly flat, heading south of town on the Powers Highway.
The event is a fundraiser for the Powers track program and the suggested donation is $10 for the 5K and $15 for the 10K.
Runners are encouraged to register early at https://forms.gle/9QJ3qxtAWkK84YPa6.