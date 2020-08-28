BANDON — Max Kirkendall had the best shot and the Umpqua Bank team had the best score, but the big winners in the annual Chuck McKay Memorial Golf Scramble might turn out to be families up and down the Oregon Coast who receive food baskets funded by the tournament during the upcoming holiday season.
The annual event at Bandon Crossings Golf Course raises more than $10,000 a year for the food baskets, which are distributed for Thanksgiving and Christmas in each of the communities that have a McKay’s store.
The tournament included more than 20 teams, with the top score an impressive 18-under turned in by the Umpqua Bank team of Neal Brown, Steve Harris, John Murphy and Jeff Johnson.
That was four shots better than the also impressive effort of the Hop Valley Brewing team of Walter McBeth, Shelly McBeth, Bryon Smith and Brett Smith. Two other teams tied for third with scores of 62 — the United Salad team of Gary Talirico, Myles Talirico, Leo Spada and Kathi Lathi; and the McKay’s team of Jerry Reser, Bill Cole, Bill Caldwell and Craig Gaylord.
The individual highlight of the day, though, was by Kirkendall of the Country Media team (he is the editor of the News Guard in Lincoln City). Kirkendall had a hole-in-one on the 14th hole, using a 9-iron to ace the 155-yard hole.
It was his first hole-in-one.
Results for the tournament are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.