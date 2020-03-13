Bobby Cox and Greg Harless won the Leap Day Scramble at Bandon Crossings, aided by a hole-in-one by Harless during the tournament.
The pair had a score of 8-under for the two-man scramble, which was six shots better than runners-up Mike Rhodes and Rhicard Simmonds and Mark Gebhardt and Casey Peters.
Jeff and John Miles tied for low-net honors with Neal Cahoon and Wim McSpadden, both pairs posting a 65. One shot back were the teams of Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers, and Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier.
Harless had his hole-in-one on the 14th hole. He used a 6-iron on the 160-yard hole.
It was his eighth career hole-in-one.