South Coast Aquatic Team swimmers Craig Hoefs and Gavin Tatge each won events at the recent Summer Open in Eugene.
Hoefs won the 100-meter breaststroke and had a number of other top-10 finishes. Tatge took both the 800 and 1,500 freestyle races to go with other top-10s.
They were among 10 SCAT swimmers won competed in the meet. Maverick Macalino and Kenneth Shepherd also had multiple top-10 finishes.
Other SCAT swimmers to compete in the meet were Bryce, Johnny, Molly and Rylee Flanagan, Zoe Hassett and Morgan Hoefs.
