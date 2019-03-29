Craig Hoefs set a new record while winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the Northwest Age Group Championships swim meet last weekend in Federal Way, Wash.
Hoefs, who swims for South Coast Aquatic Team, won his specialty in the 15-18 age bracket at the age-group meet in 59.34 seconds. He also finished eighth in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.60), but was not able to finish the final day of the meet after becoming ill.
Finley Cheal (12 year olds) of the Gold Coast Swim Team had a best finish of sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:31.09), 100 butterfly (1:01.19) and 200 butterfly (2:16.99).
Natalie Cheal, (15-18 age group) who also swims for Gold Coast, had bests of 15th in the 200 butterfly (2:23.25) and 400 individual medley (5:00.93).
Kenneth Shephed (15-18) of SCAT finished 36th in his two events, the 50 freestyle (23.30) and 100 freestyle (51.14).
Oregon State Championships: Finley Cheal placed eighth in the 100 individual medley for his best finish at the state championships in early March. He was third in the preliminaries for the 100 freestyle but did not compete in the final.
Allison Wright qualified for the meet in several events but wasn’t able to compete due to illness.
Lily Thompson competed for the Gold Coast Swim Team at the 10-and-under state championships, with a best finish of 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:41.92).
Valley Coast Swim League: The Gold Coast Swim Team won an eight-team meet at North Bend that included numerous swimmers for both the Gold Coast Swim Team and South Coast Aquatic Team.
