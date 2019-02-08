Greg Harless, Bobby Cox, Phil Bennett and Donald Conn teamed to win the first Super Ball Best Ball Tournament at Bandon Crossings last weekend.
The tournament was played in a two-ball, best-ball tournament, with a twist that one player was designated for each hole on a rotating basis and that player’s score had to be counted.
The winning group had a net score of 23-under, which was two shots better than the group of Jeff Johnson, Tracy Couch, Jeff Fullerton and Brian Boyle.
The group of Monte Mendenhall, Bob Hunter, John Root and Michael Naumes finished third at 18-under.
Scores are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.