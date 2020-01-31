Gymastics Plus will hold its annual winter meet, Tumble by the Bay, on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Gymnastics Plus is part of the Boys & Girls Club.
The meet will be broken into two sections.
Gymnasts in Levels 2 and 3 compete in the morning, with warm-up at 10 a.m. and march-in at 10:30.
Gymnasts in Levels 4 through 9 compete in the afternoon, with warm-up at 1:30 p.m. and march-in at 2.
The meet is the one chance for the club’s athletes to compete at home early in the year.
Four of the team’s optional gymnasts have competed in meets in Eugene this season.
In December, Aliyah White and Ali Kirby competed in Jump Start 2019 in Eugene. White, who is in Level 8, placed fifth in a couple of events. Kirby competes at Level 7 and had a best finish of 15th.
White, Kirby, Natalie Fish and Amyaika Funk competed in Arctic Rush 2020, also in Eugene, in January.
All four Gymnastics Plus athletes won at least one event in their divisions and Kirby and White also won the all-around titles for their levels. Funk, like Kirby, competes at Level 7 and Fish competes at Level 6.
In November, two Gymnastics Plus athletes won state titles in the Oregon State Compulsory Meet and two others placed second in events.
Iona Speidel, competing at Level 3, won the vault in her junior age group and Mishayla Nederhood won the vault in her Level 3 senior age group.
Shannon Young, also a Level 3 junior athlete, was second in the balance beam. Annabelle VanHoof, a Level 4 junior athlete, was second in the vault.
Today’s Community Scoreboard includes Gymnastics Plus results from those events and others from the fall of 2019.
The results include the Gymnastics Plus fall meet, Tumble by the Bay, when athletes from the local team winning events included Avie Bradbury-Nelson, Mailie Hiner, VanHoof, Calli Muffett, Nederhood, Kayleigh Sampson, Young, Anie Schrick, Speidel and Henley Reeves.