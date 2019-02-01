Gymnastics Plus will host its annual winter meet, Tumble by the Bay, on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
The first session, including the Level 3 gymnasts, opens at 10 a.m. The second session, with the Level 4, Level 5 and optional gymnasts, begins at 1:30.
Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-12. Senior citizens and children 5-and-under get in free.
Two Gymnastics Plus optional-level gymnasts competed in the Above and Beyond Invitationl at St. Helens last weekend.
Ali Kirby, who competes in Level 7, had her best score on the floor exercise, with a 9.375.
Level 8 gymnast Aliyah White also had her best score on the floor, with an 8.6, but her best placing, a fourth-place finish, came on the balance beam.