Gymnastics Plus athletes won a number of events at a pair of recent tournaments.
In the Pacific Edge Invitational, Iona Speidel won the all-around title in her Level 3 division, also winning both the vault and the balance beam.
Ali Kirby won the vault in her Level 7 age group and Aliya White won the balance beam in her Level 8 division.
Kayleigh Sampson placed third in the uneven parallel bars in her Level 3 age group. Drew Hood was sixth on the floor exercise in her Level 6 division.
Karli Celoni (Level 3), Callie Muffett (Level 4), Annabelle VanHoof (Level 4) and Avie Bradbury-Nelson (Level 4) also competed in the event.
Several of the same girls also competed in the Anne Patterson Riverside Classic.
Speidel again was all-around champion for her Level 3 age group, winning the balance beam and floor exercise as well.
Amyaika Funk won the vault in her Level 7 age group.
Calli Muffett won the floor in her Level 4 age group. Hood took the floor exercise in her Level 6 age group.
White was second in the all-around and on the bars in Level 8.
Henley Reeves had a third-place all-around finish in her Level 2 age group.
Sampson was fourth on the bars in her Level 3 division. Bradbury-Nelson was fourth on the floor in her Level 4 division. Natalie Fish was third on the vault and fourth on the bars and Camila Torres-Zepeda was fifth in several events in their Level 6 age group.
Kirby was third in the vault and floor exercise in her Level 7 division.
Mishayla Nederhood had a sixth-place finish on vault in her Level 3 age group.
Raylee Kreutzer (Level 2), Celoni (Level 3), Maili Hiner (Level 4), Olivia Washburn (Level 4).
Results for the team are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.